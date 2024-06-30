Grab a cup of Luke’s coffee because two of the Gilmore Girls are back together!

Lauren Graham posted a snap on Friday, June 28, via Instagram that showed her hanging out with Kelly Bishop, alongside the caption, “Here’s to the ladies who lunch.”

The two women donned big sunglasses while the Parenthood alum, 57, sported a bucket hat.

The Dirty Dancing star, 80, kept it classy in a black jacket, hoop earrings and a silver necklace.

Fans loved the nostalgic meeting, with one viewer simply commenting, “Icons.”

“This is literally a cultural reset thank you for your service,” a giddy poster added.

Another person pleaded, “Bring back Gilmore Girls! Not just a reboot, get it back on full time!”

“Two lovely ladies!❤️” someone chimed in.

Bishop portrayed Emily Gilmore, the mother of Graham’s character, Lorelai, on the WB teen drama.

Gilmore Girls aired from 2000 until 2007, with Netflix debuting a revival miniseries in 2016.

Alexis Bledel starred as the youngest Gilmore girl, Rory, who often had to choose between the three main loves of her life throughout the course of her life: Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki), Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) and Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) in her small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

Back in May, Graham gushed over her longtime friendship with Bishop during a promo event for her second memoir, “Have I Told You This Already?: Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember.”

“Kelly Bishop is another example of what I’m talking about in that passage, of the gift of having friends who are not your peers,” she said at the time. “I have a friend, she’s 80 years old. We go to lunch, we talk about the same thing. There’s no difference.”

Bishop is set to release her own memoir, “The Third Gilmore Girl,” in September.

Of course, the series wasn’t just about the girls. Stars Hollow was rounded out with an all-star cast of memorable characters played by Sean Gunn, Melissa McCarthy, Scott Patterson, Liza Weil, Keiko Agena, Yanic Truesdale and Edward Herrmann.

McCarthy, who played Lorelai’s best friend, Sookie St. James, revealed last year that filming the iconic series wasn’t always comfortable.

The comedian, 53, joked to Entertainment Weekly at the time: “Sometimes we were, like, crammed into small things with coats on but it was actually like 112 degrees in Burbank, [California]. And we were like, ‘Brrr, Connecticut!’ And I was like, ‘Are we explaining why I have Malaria and why I’m in a full flop sweat?’”