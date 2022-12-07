Almost time to head back to Wellsbury! Fans are less than one month away from new episodes of Ginny & Georgia — and according to stars Brianne Howey and Sara Waisglass, they are in for a wild ride.

“One of my favorite aspects of this season are all of the fun new character dynamics. There are so many fun unlikely pairings that come up with literally every single character that allows us to see an entirely new side of every single character,” Howey, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 6, while promoting season 2.

The actress, who plays Georgia Miller, added: “Everyone is even more fleshed out than they already were.”

Ginny & Georgia, which also stars Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, started streaming in February 2021. In addition to following the mother-daughter duo, Ginny’s friends — including Waisglass’ Max — are front and center again in season 2.

“I would say that at the end of season 1, Max goes through a pretty big betrayal,” Waisglass told Us, referring to her character discovering that Ginny had secretly been hooking up with Max’s twin brother, Marcus (Felix Mallard). “All through season 1, we’ve seen happy Max, we’ve seen energetic Max, loving Max, and I think there’s a big change [in season 2]. I think people are gonna see a different side of her, an angrier Max — dare I say it — a mad Max. I think that’ll be very exciting for people to witness.”

In addition to Max’s journey, the Degrassi alum noted that there’s “so much” that goes down during the 10-episode season.

“There’s just more drama, more twists, more scandals,” she said. “A lot of, like, moments where you’re on your couch and you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ That’s my tease!”

Creator Sarah Lampert previously confirmed that the second installment picks up right where season 1 ended — with Ginny grabbing her brother, Austin (Diesel La Torraca), and running away after discovering that Georgia had killed their stepfather.

“We wanted to pick up the story right where we left off. We left it off on such a juicy cliffhanger,” Lampert told Tudum earlier this month. “We spent all of season 1 breaking these characters down and putting them in certain places, So, we wanted to honor that by picking up season 2 just two weeks later. We jumped right back into where we emotionally left everyone at the end of season 1.”

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia starts streaming on Netflix Thursday, January 5.