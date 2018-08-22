Giuliana Rancic’s three years on the other side of the TV screen prepared her to make a comeback to E! News and now, she’s ready to bring a fresh perspective to the nightly entertainment news program.

“I’s interesting, being gone from three years I am now … I’ve been a viewer for three years. And not just E! News, the other entertainment news shows,” Rancic, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 20. “I had time to really watch as a viewer watches instead of being on the other side. And I have had just so many ideas for the past … Really especially the past year.”

She added: “Having been away, and even not just being at home and working on my business, but also traveling. Experiencing new things has given me a totally different perspective. And as a viewer, it’s given me a different perspective … so I think that was one of the driving forces was, I feel like the landscape is changing so much.”

Two months ago, the network confirmed Rancic was set to return to E! News alongside Jason Kennedy. She left the show in 2015 after 13 years at the network and moved to Chicago to raise her 5-year-old son, Duke, with her husband, Bill Rancic.

“My son was starting school, and we always had that understanding that was when it’s time for Duke to start school we’re moving to Chicago,” she explained. “And so that’s what we did. We really settled in there and it was amazing.”

When it was time for Rancic, who still hosted E!’s Live From the Red Carpet and Fashion Police until its 2017 cancellation, to contemplate a return to E! News full-time she admitted it “took a lot of conversation” between her and her husband.

“We really loved the balance we had in this life that we had created, which was this balance of work life,” the former Giuliana & Bill star admitted. “And so we wanted to make sure that it was the right decision for everyone. This isn’t just about me, it’s also about my family … so we just thought about it long and hard.”

Rancic makes her return to E! News on Tuesday, September 4, at 7 p.m. ET.

