Hermione and Cedric reunited! Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson, who played Hermione Granger and Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter film franchise, presented the Best Limited Series or TV Movie category together at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

While Watson appeared in all eight movies based on the J.K. Rowling book series alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, Pattinson’s Cedric was only featured in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The film was the Twilight actor’s first big role.

Social media was buzzing about seeing the two actors together again on stage.

“HERMIONE GRANGER AND CEDRIC DIGGORY THIS IS REAL,” one fan wrote.

HERMIONE GRANGER AND CEDRIC DIGGORY THIS IS REAL pic.twitter.com/KJeMqU6ooI — danielle (@taronegertuns) January 8, 2018

“I’m still shook that Hermione Granger and Cedric Diggory got to present an award together. #GoldenGlobes,” another user tweeted.

“The Harry Potter nerd in me wants to point out that Sirius, Lupin, Hermione and Cedric are all at the #GoldenGlobes. Did I miss anyone else?” another fan wrote, referring to Gary Oldman and David Thewlis also attending the award show on Sunday.

The two actors both wore black to support Time’s Up during the show. As previously reported, stars wore black on Sunday to show their support for women who have been sexually abused and harassed in the workplace and have founded the Time’s Up movement to fund legal aid for victims.

“a hermione granger & cedric diggory reunion, AND they’re supporting#TIMESUP??? we stan legends #GoldenGlobes,” an excited fan tweeted.

See more reactions about the Harry Potter reunion below.

Hermione Granger & Cedric Diggory just presented at the #GoldenGlobes and she's looking at him like he just jumped out of a tree before the Quidditch World Cup. #nerd #harrypotter #EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/r0Q5zxX8m2 — Dina Sartore-Bodo (@DeeBodes22) January 8, 2018

EMMA WATSON AND ROBERT PATTINSON PRESENTING TOGETHER I’M SHAKING HERMIONE AND CEDRIC 😭😭😭 #GoldenGlobes — Lorenzo ♚ (@bbbfffds8) January 8, 2018

Hermione just presented an award with Cedric Diggory and I’m shook #GoldenGlobes — ❄️AJ❄️ (@19reputaytion89) January 8, 2018

Harry Potter nerd dream come true pic.twitter.com/BwnseCPIWA — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) January 8, 2018

I'M SORRY BUT TO INTRODUCE EMMA WATSON AND ROBERT PATTINSON AS ANYTHING OTHER THAN HERMIONE GRANGER AND CEDRIC DIGGORY IS ABSOLUTELY DISRESPECTFUL!!! #GoldenGlobes — Alise Navidad (@fatlise) January 8, 2018

