Golden Globes 2018: What You Didn’t See on TV

The stars aligned in Beverly Hills for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7. And while many of the biggest names in TV and film collided inside The Beverly Hilton, not every moment made it into the three-hour telecast. Below, Us Weekly rounds up everything you didn’t see on TV!

3:47 p.m. PT: Kendall Jenner arrived in a black car and walked in with a young male assistant. He fixed her dress and held it up for her. They were taking selfie videos on his phone. She scurried down the red carpet before the actual entrance and played with her dress, letting it flow.

3:53: Emma Stone talked to Sam Rockwell and said, “I’m doing good! You should go pee!” He told her how much fun he had with her during a night out together.

3:56: Jenner’s assistant held her dress and she said, “I’m falling!”

4:02: Dakota Johnson and Sarah Paulson caught up on the carpet. Paulson then talked to Sterling K. Brown and they laughed a bunch.

4:03: Jenner bent down to take a selfie with a woman in a wheelchair.

4:04: Alison Brie saw Jenner walk by and said, “I love her!” Brie’s sister, Lauren, responded, “She’s such a supermodel!”

4:04: Paulson told Brown, “I’ll see you in there!” He replied, “I’ll see you in there, beautiful!”

4:05: Chrissy Metz hugged several people then said, “OK, can we go around the chaos?”

4:13: Jessica Biel sat in a chair near the bathroom entrance and touched up her lipstick as her publicist stood by. Johnson took a quick look at herself in the mirror.

4:14: Metz said, “This is really exciting,” when she saw the glam squad set up in the bathroom. She asked them to touch up a piece of her hair, saying, “Can you fix this bit?”

4:15: Justin Timberlake, Biel and Johnson chatted. Biel said, “Let’s go to the bar!” as Johnson said she was going to find her seat. As they parted ways, Biel told her publicist that Johnson’s dress was “beautiful.”

4:16: Someone stepped on the back of Biel’s dress and she responded, “I’m sorry, it’s in everyone’s way!” Her publicist chimed in, “Eventually it’s going to come off,” and Biel quipped, “Just pull it down, rip it off!”

4:18: Get Out costars Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams were standing and drinking in the bar area.

4:27: Amy Poehler and Andy Sandberg were cracking up as she made funny sound effects.

4:30: Joe Jonas fixed the Time’s Up pin on his male friend’s tuxedo.

4:31: Anthony Anderson and his wife, Alvina Stewart, walked in holding hands.

4:33: Paulson fangirled over Emilia Clarke and recalled a time when she first introduced herself to the Game of Thrones star, who responded at the time, “I know who you are!” They giggled together about it. Paulson then said, “Everybody, Claire Foy is here! No one else matters!”

4:34: Zoë Kravitz was in line for the bathroom and smirked at Paulson’s comment. Paulson said, “I’ve had some tequila!” before chatting with Kravitz and giving her a hug.

4:37: Angelina Jolie and her son Pax walked toward their table as she said, “We’re going to be 20 feet away.”

4:38: James and Dave Franco talked and laughed with Kaluuya.

4:40: Alicia Vikander stood alone by her table, holding onto her chair and looking out into the crowd.

4:41: Pax made sure a menu was positioned right on Jolie’s seat and then stood alone as she motioned for them to go upstairs to say hi to people.

4:42: Seth Rogen said, “We’re never gonna get to our seats. It’s really hard to get through.”

4:42: Jolie adjusted her name card, which read “Angelina Jolie” and not “Angelina Jolie Pitt,” and fixed her hair as she and Pax took their seats.

4:43: Johnson appeared a bit starstruck and didn’t know how to react as Jolie sat down.

4:46: Someone asked Liev Schreiber where he stays when he comes to Beverly Hills and he simply replied, “A hotel.”

4:47: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Greta Gerwig and Elisabeth Moss reunited in the bathroom. Gyllenhaal asked Gerwig, “How are you feeling?” and the Lady Bird director replied, “I’m nervous, but excited.” Gyllenhaal asked, “You have been here before, right?” and Gerwig said, “Not in a long time.”

4:49: Laura Dern quickly fixed her hair in the mirror and waved to Gerwig as she walked out.

4:50: Jude Law and his girlfriend, Phillipa Coan, walked toward the bathroom. The line for the ladies’ room was very long and he jokingly said, “OK, see you after the show!”

4:51: Jenner walked by the bathroom while holding a drink. She kissed Naomi Campbell quickly on both cheeks and continued to walk.

4:51: Clarke talked to Andy Samberg and said, “Nice pin!” about his Time’s Up pin. He said he was trying to find pins for other men who didn’t have one.

4:52: Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger were seated next to each other and talked closely.

4:52: Chris Hemsworth was seated next to Jolie and they engaged in a conversation together.

4:53: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban told Aaron Sorkin and Molly Bloom how amazing they are.

4:56: Dave Franco said, “Here we go!” as the announcement for the start time countdown began.

5:13: Halle Berry sat at her table, drinking champagne.

5:13: Margot Robbie and Johnson fangirled over each other and exchanged compliments.

5:15: Issa Rae had a big smile on her face and seemed excited to be there.

5:26: Tom Hanks carried dirty martinis through the crowd in the bar area and said, “Watch out!” as if he were a waiter.

5:42: Paulson stood up and cheered and yelled when Brown was on stage. She yelled, “Woo!” with her hands in the air and then yelled at him, “You have time!”

5:48: Law introduced his girlfriend to Sharon Stone and James Franco. They appeared to be thrilled to see each other and hugged for a while.

6:04: Eva Longoria talked to Gal Gadot as the Wonder Woman actress sipped champagne.

6:05: Susan Sarandon said, “He should get it” when Kaluuya was announced as a nominee.

6:06: Jennifer Aniston clapped when Tommy Wiseau joined James Franco on stage.

6:13: Jolie walked around to say hi to someone during a commercial break and then waved hello to a few other people. She wasn’t in a rush to get back to her seat even though the commercial break was ending.

6:25: Dave Franco and Brie talked to each other and then hugged for a long time. James Franco joined in and Brie was in the middle of the group hug.

6:28: When Allison Janney won, Aniston cheered for her and watched on the TV screen in the ballroom. She yelled out, “Woo, woo!”

6:49 Steve Carrell and Octavia Spencer hugged and chatted with Emma Stone.

6:50: Debra Messing fanned herself with her ticket.

7:23: Armie Hammer fed his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, a piece of chocolate.

7:24: Kravitz referred to her “husband” when talking with Dern. It seemed like they were talking about a plot line for Big Little Lies because Kravitz said, “I want us all to talk.” Dern responded, “That’s amazing!”

7:32: Margot Robbie and Tonya Harding walk together to their seats.

7:46: Janney, Spencer and Emma Stone posed for a photo together.

7:46: Someone notified Timothée Chalamet that his nomination was coming up and he casually responded, “OK.”

7:47: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emma Watson talked to each other.

7:49: Zac Efron reached in his pocket for his iPhone and then took out a tissue and patted down his face.

7:51: Jonas stood up for Gary Oldman when the actor won best actor in a drama for Darkest Hour.

7:58: Watson introduced herself to Sorkin and appeared to be a huge fan of his.

8:03: Millie Bobby Brown clapped with her hands in the air for Barbra Streisand.

