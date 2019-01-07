Unlikely appreciation. Christian Bale won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of former United States Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice at the 76th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 6, and thanked someone quite unexpected.

Bale, 44, got on stage after winning the award and immediately expressed his gratitude for his wife, Sibi Blazic, and his Vice costars Amy Adams, Steve Carell and Sam Rockwell, then proceeded to thank a much more controversial character — the devil.

“Thank you to, uh, Satan, for giving me inspiration on how to play this role,” the Big Short actor said toward the end of his speech while the audience, which included stars such as Bradley Cooper, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, looked on and laughed.

The British actor continued his cheeky quips when he thanked director Adam McKay for choosing him to play someone “absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody.” He added, “What do you think, Mitch McConnell next?” referring to the Senate majority leader.

Bale gained 40 pounds to play the former VP, which he told Variety in September 2017 he was able to do by “eating a lot of pies.”

“It’s miserable. It’s horrible,” he later told Esquire of the weight-gain process. “If you’re losing weight, there’s nothing to it except for going to bed hungry and feeling miserable … [Gaining weight] is the complete opposite. You’re absolutely just losing all discipline and gorging like crazy.”

He reiterated his feelings in December when he admitted at the film’s premiere, “I had more fun gaining the weight than losing it!”

