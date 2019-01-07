Jokes on us! Us Weekly chatted with all your favorite celebrities on the red carpet at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 6. The stars of such shows as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Good Place and Pose had some fun as we put a spin on questions about some of the biggest nominees of the night.

Could they tell a joke like Midge Maisel? Who would they pick as their celebrity Vice president? Did they have any meet-the-parents disaster date stories like Crazy Rich Asians? Watch the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!