Good Omens season 2 is set to introduce an entirely new journey for Aziraphale and Crowley.

When season 1 of Good Omens was released in 2019, the show was initially meant to work as a limited series with a six-episode order. The Prime Video hit, which follows angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and his best friend, a demon named Crowley (David Tennant), as they attempt to prevent Armageddon, is based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel of the same name.

After critical praise — and a mini episode titled Good Omens: Lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 — the streamer surprised fans when it announced the show would be returning for a second season, featuring an entirely new story for the unlikely duo.

“Neil always talked about the idea that he and Terry [Pratchett] had talked quite a bit about future storylines and that they had worked out quite a lot of it, actually. They just never got around to writing it down in a book,” Sheen told Collider in July 2023. “So there was quite a lot of material already in his head. One of the wonderful things about this, as well, working on this project, has been how much myself and David have been able to collaborate with Neil on the characters and inhabit them and bring them to life, and developing the relationship between them and the storylines. So it’s felt very collaborative, but then, of course, Neil is very good at making it feel collaborative even when he knows exactly what he wants.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Good Omens season 2:

When Does ‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Premiere?

The first episode of season 2 will premiere on Prime Video Friday, July 28, and have a weekly release schedule.

How Many Episodes Are in ‘Good Omens’ Season 2?

Season 2 will be comprised of six episodes.

Who Is the Cast of ‘Good Omens’ Season 2?

Sheen and Tennant will return as Aziraphale and Crowley, respectively, with Jon Hamm reprising his role as Gabriel and Derek Jacobi appearing as Metatron. Nina Sosanya and Maggie Service, for their parts, will be playing different characters than their season 1 counterparts. Liz Carr, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, and Miranda Richardson will also make appearances in new roles.

Shelley Conn, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Alex Norton, Andi Osho, Dame Siân Phillips and Quelin Sepulveda are new additions to the cast, while Benedict Cumberbatch, Frances McDormand and Adria Arjona are among the notable absences.

What Is Season 2 of ‘Good Omens’ About?

While season 1 of Good Omens followed the narrative of Gaiman and Pratchett’s novel of the same name, season 2 will be a completely new story. After season 2 was announced in July 2021, Gaiman put old ideas he and Pratchett didn’t include in their novel and used them for season 2 of the adaption.

“Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next,” Gaiman said in a press release at the time. “And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there. I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me. There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favorite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you’ve been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

Is There a Trailer for ‘Good Omens’ Season 2?

Prime Video released the first teaser, which you can watch above, for season 2 in June, revealing that the central mystery will revolve around angel Gabriel. A second sneak peek dropped later that same month which featured a half-naked Gabriel revealing “something terrible” might happen to him — he just can’t seem to remember what.

When Was Season 2 of ‘Good Omens’ Filmed?

After season 2 was greenlit in June 2021, the show began filming in Scotland in November of that year, wrapping in March 2022.