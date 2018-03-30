Silence haters! YouTube stars Grace Helbig and Mamrie Hart aren’t afraid to speak their mind about pop culture in their new digital series This Might Get…. The real life BBFs recently stopped by Us Weekly so we had them dish out some sound advice to some of your favorite stars. Watch the video above!

In less than two months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be royally wed. However, that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some hiccups along the way, with a source telling Us Weekly that Markle, 36, has been “lost sleep over relatives that have screwed her over.” Helbig, 32, and Hart, 34, advise the former Suits actress to ignore the haters.

“You should have a thick enough skin after the lifetime movie that I watched that you starred in,” Hart joked to Us. “You’re about to be a princess so everyone can eat it. Besides being an astronaut, the president or invisible, like that’s the dream of every child.”

The comedians also had some words for Markle’s soon-to-be sister-in-law, Duchess Kate. Since they figured Kate, 36, will have her hands full being a mom of three, the girls recommended going with a personalized gift — with a twist — for Meghan and Harry’s big day.

“Personalize it, customize it in some sort of dumb dumb way,” Helbig told Us before Hart interjected. “Get some Harry Styles … no what’s his name? Get some Prince Harry bath towels.”

Helbig added, “That would be really funny if you got a Prince Harry Styles [bath towel] like ‘Oops, I goofed.’ Then we are like ‘Duchess Kate you’re beautiful and you got a sense of humor, the world will fall in love with you all over again.’”

Check out Helbig and Hart’s YouTube talk show This Might Get… here!

