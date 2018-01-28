Close call! Camila Cabello saved herself from a wardrobe malfunction on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, January 28, in New York City.

“It’s amazing. I really didn’t expect it,” the “Havana” singer said during an interview with Ryan Seacrest about her first solo album. “There was a long time when I was making the album, I made it forgetting that people were going to hear it. So I really enjoyed making it and you know, getting to see my fans connect with it and getting to have it out there in the world feels really good. Hold on, I have to squeeze my boobs.

The 20-year-old singer then turned her back to the camera and adjusted her dress. “There we go! All better now.”

Cabello later tweeted about the moment. “there should be a word for the “ ‘boob squish’ small boobed girls will understand,” she captioned the red carpet interview clip on Sunday.

Fans of Cabello took to Twitter to react to her retable moment.

“Hold on I need to squeeze my boobs” – @Camila_Cabello during a live red carpet interview. Never change, baby,” a user wrote.

Another fan account tweeted, “camila cabello: #1 song, #1 album, talks about putting hand warmers in her pants on national tv and squeezes her boobs on the red carpet.” Cabello previously revealed during a January 17 appearance The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she put hand warmers in her pants to stay warm while performing in Times Square on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Cabello, who released her solo debut, Camila, on January 12, recently opened up about her decision to leave Fifth Harmony, the girl group that kick-started her career.

“Man, it shaped me entirely,” Cabello told The Edit Magazine, which published on January 26. “I would not be the person that I am right now; I would not have been ready for this. I feel like being part of a group teaches you so many things about yourself, ironically. And it also brings out this healthy competition, you know what I mean? You never want to be the one that sucks.” Fifth Harmony placed third on the X Factor in 2012.

