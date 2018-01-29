Forever grateful! After an epic performance together at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday, January 28, Cardi B took to Instagram to share her appreciation for — and gush over — Bruno Mars.

“@brunomars i want to thank you Soo much ! I don’t even know how! maybe one day you’ll need a kidney😂I got you 💪🏾,” the 25-year-old singer wrote alongside a picture from their colorful collaboration.

She continued: “Congrats on your Wins tonight you deserve I.T .You sing ,dance play instrument ,produce your videos SHIT you probably know how to build a house .You ARE AMAZING …and you gave me rhythm.”

The post came just hours after the two took the stage at NYC’s Madison Square Garden to perform their joint single “Finesse.” Cardi B and Mars, who took home six awards, performed a vibrant number rocking ‘90s inspired outfits and dancing their hearts out.

Earlier on Grammys night, Cardi B opened up on the red carpet about another exciting moment in her life: her upcoming nuptials to fiance rapper Offset.

“I really do want to get married this year,” she exclaimed to E!’s Giuliana Rancic. “We have to figure it out because we’ve both dropping an album. I’m dropping an album. There’s so many things that I’m planning to do, not only just a one-day thing. It has to be like a week and half, you gotta do a honeymoon.”

As previously reported, the 26-year-old popped the question during a Philadelphia concert in October 2017. The couple hit the stage together and the “Bad and Boujee” rapper got down on one knee proposing with an 8-carat pear-shaped diamond ring. The Love & Hip Hop alum said “Yes!” as the audience cheered.

