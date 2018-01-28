Cardi B on Fiance Offset: ‘I Really Want to Get Married This Year’

Cardi B showed off her massive engagement ring from Offset on the 2018 Grammys red carpet on Sunday, January 28, and said they are planning on heading down the aisle soon.

The singer, 25, who’s nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her smash hit “Bodak Yellow,” wasn’t shy about flashing her massive eight-carat pear-shaped diamond ring as she hit the red carpet in a sculptural white dress by Ashish that would have made an amazing wedding gown.

“It makes me feel good,” she said during an interview with E!’s Giuliana Rancic. “You know how when you get into bad arguments, you’ll be like, ‘Do he really love me?’ I’ll be like, ‘He bought me a half-a-million-dollar ring. Yeah, he does.”

As previously reported, Cardi B and the Migos rapper got engaged in October when he popped the question at a concert in Philadelphia. The pair hit the stage together and the “Bad and Boujee” rapper, 25, got down on one knee while holding the huge diamond sparkler in his hands. The Love & Hip Hop alum said “Yes! as the audience cheered.

The pair’s relationship hit shaky ground in December after a video surfaced online of a man who appeared to be Offset in a hotel room with a naked woman, then earlier this month a second video appeared to show him in bed with another woman.

The “Bartier Cardi” addressed the rumors on Twitter, writing, “This s—t happened to everyone and … People handle they relationship different.

“Cardi lives and breathes Offset,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this week. “He has committed to her and they’re both very happy and stronger than ever now. She has zero intention of leaving him.”

She made her feelings clear on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday night, saying, “I really do want to get married this year. We have to figure it out because we’ve both dropping an album. I’m dropping an album. There’s so many things that I’m planning to do, not only just a one-day thing. It has to be like a week and half, you gotta do a honeymoon.”

