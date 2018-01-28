Bring on the emotions! Sir Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, opened up about retiring after the singer’s upcoming farewell tour.

“Well there’s 300 shows, so it will be about three years, and I do 100 shows a year anyway, usually, when I’m working,” John, 70, said of his final tour during an interview with E!’s Ryan Seacrest on the Grammy’s red carpet Sunday, January 28, in New York City. “I’m really looking forward it, I’m looking forward to starting it because it’s going to be such a great production and I’m looking forward to finishing it so I can spend time with my boys.”

As previously reported, after 50 years of performing on stage, John revealed in a press conference on Wednesday, January 24, that he is retiring to spend more time with his family. The couple have two sons: Zachary, 7, and Elijah, 5. “I’m not going to be touring anymore, a part from the last tour that is going to start in September,” the eight-time Grammy winner said during a livestream press conference on Wednesday, noting that he will embark on the three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road global tour before he ultimately retires. “My priorities have changed in my life. We had children and that changed our lives.”

Seacrest also asked the couple if they will be emotional when John’s upcoming farewell tour wraps up. “I don’t know. I don’t look ahead. I’m just looking forward to show one and then ask me when we do show 300,” the iconic musician explained.

“Really emotional, and bittersweet,” Furnish, 55, added. “I think it’s drawing a curtain over something that’s been extraordinary, but also wonderful to have him home with the family more.”

John is set to perform with Miley Cyrus during Sunday’s show.

The 60th annual Grammy awards air on CBS Sunday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

