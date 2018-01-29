A night of endless high notes. The Grammys 2018 were held in New York City on Sunday, January 28, and were full of powerful performances by the biggest names in music including Elton John, Kendrick Lamar and Kesha. Check out the video above to see who stole the show!

Kesha’s emotional performance of her song “Praying” was introduced with an empowering speech by Janelle Monae about the Time’s Up movement. Kesha then took the stage and was joined by Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Andra Day and Julia Michaels along with Resistance Revival Chorus.

Joined by Mark Ronson on guitar, Lady Gaga performed a powerful rendition of her song “Joanne” after dedicating the song to her father’s late sister. After a brief pause and a mention of the Time’s Up movement, the singer transitioned to her hit “Million Reasons.”

Kendrick Lamar, who took home five trophies at the end of the night, kicked off the show with a politically-charged medley of “XXX,” “DNA,” and Jay Rock’s “King’s Dead,” as the set opened with soldiers marching on stage in front of an American f**lag backdrop. After Bono, the Edge and Dave Chappelle appeared throughout, the performance ended with a powerful statement as dancers fell to the ground one by one as stimulated gunshots echoed in the background.

Nearly four months after performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, where a mass shooting killed 58 and injured hundreds, Maren Morris, Eric Church and Brothers Osbourne took the stage to pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy with a stunning acoustic rendition of “Tears in Heaven.”

Elton John, who recently announced his retirement from touring, and Miley Cyrus came together to perform his classic song “Tiny Dancer.” While John has made several appearances on the Grammy’s stage over the span of his decades-long career, this was only Cyrus’ second performance at the annual ceremony.

Bruno Mars and Cardi B got the crowd dancing for the first televised performance of their joint single “Finesse.” Similarly to their music video for the song, their performance at the award show was filled with vibrant colors and ‘90s inspiration.

