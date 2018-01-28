Kendrick Lamar opened the 2018 Grammy Awards with a bang. The 30-year-old rapper earned a standing ovation for his powerful performance with U2’s Bono and The Edge as well as comedian Dave Chappelle.

Standing in front of an American flag backdrop, Lamar ran through several songs from his DAMN. album, including “XXX” and “DNA,” alongside a group of dancers clad in army uniforms. Between songs, Chappelle, 44, took the stage to talk politics, saying, “I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America.”

Several celebrities took to Twitter immediately after the performance to praise Lamar. “Only @KendrickLamar can open the #GRAMMYs like that. And then win one,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, referring to the MC’s win for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Loyalty,” his collaboration with Rihanna. “Congratulations. Oh my God you are so talented.”

Only @KendrickLamar can open the #GRAMMYs like that. And then win one. Congratulations. Oh my God you are so talented. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 29, 2018

Today show cohost Tamron Hall tweeted, “‘Rumble young man Rumble.’ #KendrickLamar powerful open to #grammys. @U2 @DaveChappelle pure chills. CHILLS!!!” Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei simply wrote, “TWO WORDS… KENDRICK LAMAR.”

TWO WORDS… KENDRICK LAMAR — Normani (@NormaniKordei) January 29, 2018

Lena Waithe also weighed in, tweeting, “Kendrick is iconic.” Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde wrote, “DAMN is right, @kendricklamar. Holy s–t. Wow. Yes.”

Kendrick is iconic. — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) January 29, 2018

Tell Us: What was your favorite part of Lamar’s opening number?

