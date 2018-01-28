A way with words! Lil Uzi Vert arrived at the Grammy Awards 2018 on Sunday, January 28, seemingly unfazed by his first nomination at the prestigious ceremony.

When E! red carpet host Giuliana Rancic asked the rapper how he was feeling about the big night, he simply replied, “normal.” When Rancic followed up by asking if he was excited for what the night would bring, Lil Uzi, whose real name is Symere Woods, responded: “Yep.”

Despite being nominated for best new artist and best rap performance, the artist didn’t appear to be overly eager to be in attendance. “This is normal. This is my life,” he explained. “It’s, like, whatever.”

Still, if he takes home the trophies, Lil Uzi has a clear plan to celebrate his victory, as he explained to Rancic: “If I win, I’m just gonna think about everything I’m gonna buy the next day. I like to shop, so shopping.”

Amid his success, Rancic was curious about what the rapper’s next steps in his career would be. The performer, however, had more immediate plans in mind. “Waking up,” he told Rancic of his future plans. “Eat some Poptarts.”

As their conversation came to a close, Rancic called it her “favorite interview of the night.”

Many viewers agreed, taking to Twitter to react to the hilarious encounter. “The realist interview ever,” one user wrote. Another added: “Lil Uzi Vert making [Giuliana’s] life very hard right now and I’m here for it.”

In response to a clip from he interview, another tweeter concluded : “Lil Uzi is very important.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!