The 2019 Grammy Awards are upon Us! To get into the full spirit at your at-home viewing party, we have the details on all the food that our favorite stars will be munching on at the 61st Grammy Celebration on Sunday, February 10, at the L.A. Convention Center immediately following the show.

This year’s official afterparty theme is a French-inspired modern masquerade ball and will feature an exciting menu by Joe Flamm, Executive Chef of Chicago’s Michelin-starred Spiaggia and Café Spiaggia, of four Renaissance-inspired food stations including appetizers, entrees and desserts.

“We look forward to our annual GRAMMY Celebration honoring the winners and nominees of Music’s Biggest Night,” Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a press release. “It’s an evening and rare opportunity for all of us in the music community to celebrate triumphs and milestones together, complemented by a handcrafted menu and even more unforgettable performances featuring some of our most esteemed talent following the GRAMMY Awards telecast.”

Some of the menu’s standout food items? A fennel apple jam, whipped ricotta and crostina, grilled eggplant with roasted garlic, rosemary and sun-dried tomato tapenade spread served on an artisanal baguette and potato gnocchi, ricotta and Salvini black truffle. As for the desserts? Gelato and cake pops will be readily available along with french macaroons, ricotta cheesecake and more tasty items.

And to quench your thirst, Absolut will provide a cocktail menu including a Swedish Paloma, which is the Signature GRAMMY Week cocktail.

Besides the impressive menu, attendees can expect to bump into Grammy award winners, nominees, industry executives and their favorite music stars all while listening to a performance by Kurt Elling and a DJ set by Michelle Pesce.

“Each year we diligently work to produce one of the largest awards show celebrations, and we’re thrilled to bring the annual event back to Los Angeles with a modern baroque-inspired theme to complement the elegance of the evening,” Branden Chapman, Executive in Charge of Production & Chief Business Development Officer of the Recording Academy said. “We’re excited to create and share these moments once again with our guests at the 2019 GRAMMY Celebration.”

If you can’t snag an invite to the party, be sure to tune into the show on CBS Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET and create your own French-inspired fete.

