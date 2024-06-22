Greg Kinnear revealed his hidden talent — and it’s a move the Sight actor believes he can do even better than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“My secret talent is that I can raise my left eyebrow really, really effectively, probably better than The Rock,” Kinnear, 61, exclusively tells Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me.

Fans can see Kinnear and his talented brows on the big screen in Sight, his new movie about a man (Terry Chen) who flees Communist China to become an eye surgeon in America. He finds himself coming to grips with his past when he teams up with Dr. Misha Bartnovsky (Kinnear) to restore the sight of an orphan who was blinded by her stepmother. Sight is now in select theaters and will be available on the Angel App and angel.com.

Scroll down to learn more things that fans might not know about Kinnear:

1. My guilty pleasure TV show is Survivor. We like to watch it around the Kinnear house periodically.

2. The most famous person in my phone book is [The Last Song costar] Miley Cyrus, but I think she’s changed her number.

3. My most starstruck moment was meeting Harrison Ford for lunch when I was getting ready to shoot Sabrina.

4. The one movie I can’t stop [watching] whenever it happens to be on TV is Groundhog Day.

5. Greece is my favorite place in the world. I grew up there and was there through high school. I love to go back.

7. My favorite item in my wardrobe is a hat, whether it’s a baseball hat or a golf hat.

8. My favorite book is any biography about Benjamin Franklin.

9. I have limited skills, but I’m often [called upon] to hang things like pictures around the house. I think I’m pretty good at it, by the way.

10. Jacqueline Bisset was my celebrity crush growing up.

11. My alternate profession would be an airline pilot, but I can’t fly, so that’s a bit of a hindrance. I got my pilot’s license, but it’s not up to date.

12. I like the face vomiting emoji. It’s hard to find useful places to [use] him in, [but] I’ll find a way.

13. Somebody once asked me if I was Woody Harrelson. I was like, “Me?”

14. English was my best subject in school.

15. The actor I looked up to the most was William Hurt.

16. My craziest fan encounter was when somebody painted me a picture of my childhood home. I’m from a small town in Indiana, so that was unusual.

17. The proudest moment of my career was taking my parents to the Academy Awards.

18. My ideal comfort food is macaroni and cheese.

19. My first job was tarring roofs in Greece one summer, which [isn’t] what you want to do in those months in Athens.

20. I used to be a coin collector, and I still have my coin collection.

21. One of my favorite characters I’ve played was Captain Amazing in Mystery Men.

22. Three items I can’t leave the house without are my keys, my phone and my golf clubs.

23. My favorite memory from attending the American School of Athens was watching the sunrise after my senior prom from the Acropolis with 20 kids.

24. One piece of wisdom that has stuck with me was “Onward.” My dad was fond of that saying and I always liked that.

25. The one thing I learned from hosting Talk Soup was that daytime television in the ’90s was not your friend.