You are the father! Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) finally found out if Owen (Kevin McKidd) or Link (Chris Carmack) is the father of her child on the Thursday, March 12, episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Also, Richard (James Pickens Jr.) made a heartbreaking decision about his future at Grey Sloan Memorial. Catch up on what you might have missed this week below!

Link was dwelling in his sadness with Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) because of his heartbreak over Shepherd. He was pretty much giving up on the relationship. However, after Jo realized she didn’t want to hate Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), she advised Link to take the chance she didn’t have.

“Don’t blow it with Amelia,” Jo said. “She gave you a choice. I never had that.”

In the end, Link showed up outside Shepherd’s house and said he’d love the baby no matter who the father is and wants to be with her again.

“I really needed to hear that because I got the results and he is yours,” she responded.

Even though the baby wasn’t Owen’s, he and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) were having drama of their own. She cheated on him with Tom Koracick (Greg Germann), but instead of admitting it, she revealed that he might be the father of Shepherd’s baby.

She eventually felt guilty and tried to apologize to Koracick, only to kiss him again. Then, she went home and let Owen apologize to her.

“You’re not a replacement for anyone and if you need to tell me anything, my answer will be ‘I love you,'” he said.

Even after that beautiful profession of love, she still couldn’t fess up to her secrets.

Meanwhile …

Webber has been struggling with trembling hands for weeks and it led him to become angry. After a completely uncalled for outburst against Miranda (Chandra Wilson), he decided to throw in the towel and quit.

While he didn’t tell Bailey the whole truth, she was definitely heartbroken by his decision.

Grey's Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.