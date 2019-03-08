Father knows best? DeLuca’s (Giacomo Gianniotti) dad showed up out of the blue with a major medical breakthrough — but will it end up threatening his relationship with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo)?

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Behind-the-Scenes Drama: A Timeline

After pitching his project to Alex (Justin Chambers), it’s pretty clear that Vincenzo (guest star Lorenzo Caccialanza) has a winner on his hands. He created an external sac that premature babies can be transferred to in order to develop until they’re full term, and he’s already found success with animal trials.

There’s only one problem: DeLuca and Vincenzo are still working through their strained relationship, and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) has warned Meredith that he’s likely suffering from an undiagnosed mental illness and is often unstable. But when Vincezo approaches DeLuca and asks him to join on the project to help put his career “on the map,” he can’t say no.

Their plan falls apart when DeLuca brings the idea to Meredith, who shuts the whole thing down because she’s worried that his father’s untreated mental illness could cause issues when he starts working with human patients.

Shocking TV Exits

Despite Meredith’s opinion, DeLuca decided to go ahead with the idea — and Meredith was so busy working on her own new project that she didn’t have time to be angry with him… yet.

Maggie Goes Live

When Maggie (Kelly McCreary) went on a podcast to talk about her career and dropped the fact that her birth mother was the legendary Ellis Grey, it was all the hosts could talk about — never mind anything Maggie has accomplished herself. But it got even worse when that led to Maggie telling the podcast that she was the product of Ellis having an affair with Richard (James Pickens Jr.), which wasn’t exactly something he wanted the medical community to know about him.

Everything Ellen Pompeo Has Said About How Long She’ll Stay on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

“It’s not a part of my story that I’m particularly proud of,” Richard reminded her, but he didn’t realize how much that would upset Maggie, because like she told him, it was the part of the story that created her life.

Later, Richard told Maggie that he was happy that she existed, even if he wasn’t happy that he had been involved in a scandal.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!