



Headed behind bars! Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) learned the unfortunate fate of missing her court hearing during the Thursday, October 24, episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Her daughter had to have last-minute neurological surgery during her scheduled court hearing, and it looks like she’ll have to pay the price with jail time. Catch up on what you might have missed this week below!

Grey took Zola to the hospital when she was having bad reactions to a shot that resulted in her needing surgery. Obviously, she dropped everything to care for her daughter.

While Zola made it out of the surgery fine, Grey’s lawyer showed up at the end of the episode to let her know that the judge had some mercy when he heard about her circumstances. However, that didn’t mean she’d be going back to picking up trash.

“You’ll be making up your missed hours in jail,” the lawyer said.

Grey was left speechless by the news, but if anyone can handle jail, it’s Meredith Grey.

Major Breakthrough

Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington) was put in an unusual circumstance when her old therapist came into the emergency room for carbon monoxide poisoning, which they expected was a suicide attempt. This made her spiral, as she freaked out because the person who helped her have such a major mental health breakthrough had hit rock bottom. However, she used the techniques she was taught to help herself through it, help Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) deal with her own meltdown about her pregnancy and save the patient’s life.

“Today I watched you teeter on that edge and bring yourself back by yourself, bring me back and save someone else in the process,” Bailey said to Jo. “I don’t know what square one looks like, but there was nothing square one about that.’”

In the end, she learned that the therapist wasn’t attempting to take her own life and it all happened accidentally. However, the entire ordeal made her realize that she was able to pull herself out of a hole without anyone’s help.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.