Happy Valentine’s Day! Now that the most romantic holiday of the year has hit Seattle (a bit early), Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was once again faced with the choice between DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Link (Chris Carmack) on the Thursday, February 7, episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Did she make the right one?

Instead of going to the New Year’s Eve party hosted by Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex (Justin Chambers) — the one that was meant to be her first date with DeLuca — she ended up at the hospital with her patient, who finally came out of a long coma. But after he was stood up at the party, DeLuca was upset that Meredith didn’t even bother to call.

“I used to think you were so beyond me, but you’re not. You’re like a kid, playing hide and seek, hiding behind a million excuses,” DeLuca told her. And that pissed Meredith off so much that she turned around and asked Link out on a date for Valentine’s Day … right in front of DeLuca.

But after she watched her patient pass away minutes after marrying her husband in her hospital bed, DeLuca surprised her with champagne on the hospital roof, giving her the Valentine’s Day date she didn’t expect – while Link sat alone at the restaurant where she was supposed to meet him. Ouch.

The Truth About Betty

Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) went to visit Betty (Peyton Kennedy) at rehab for the holidays, and she was really struggling being sober and not being able to get back to drugs, which she admitted made her feel better than being Leo’s mom. Later, when Amelia came back with Owen (Kevin McKidd), Betty had a lot to tell them: Now that she’s starting the 12-step program, she has to make amends and come clean about what she’s been lying about all this time.

Not only is her name actually Brittany, but her parents don’t know where she is — and they have no idea that she had a baby (or was even pregnant in the first place). She refused to share any other information, so it was almost impossible for Owen and Amelia to track down her real parents.

But the biggest question for Amelia and Owen: Once they find Betty’s real parents, will they get to keep Leo?

Ben and Bailey’s Relationship Is on the Line

Ben (Jason Winston George) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) have a major strain to work out in their marriage, and now that the holidays are here, the time has finally come for them to figure things out. Although they had been separated, Bailey finally asked Ben to come home, but Ben wasn’t having it — no matter how much she tried to convince him she had her anxiety under control.

“Miranda, I love you, but you broke my heart,” Ben told her. “I’m not coming home just because you’re lonely, and the fence needs patching.”

However, when Bailey came home, she found Ben at their house, building her a surprise treehouse. He promised he would be by her side, as long as she would do things together — including working through her own mental health issues. So true love does exist … at least, it does for these two.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

