Owen Could Be in Another Love Triangle on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Another love triangle? Owen (Kevin McKidd) might be single, but Teddy (Kim Raver) is getting closer to the end of her pregnancy on the Thursday, March 21, episode of Grey’s Anatomy, and that could all change — but not if Koracick (Greg Germann) has anything to say about it.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Behind-the-Scenes Drama

In fact, things between all three of them got real pretty quickly when Teddy ended up having early contractions and missed her birth class that all three of them were supposed to attend together. Owen rushed to be by Teddy’s side while she was stuck in the hospital bed with an insufficient cervix, and he even got into a hospital bed to be by her side so she wouldn’t feel alone.

Teddy admitted that she was scared to be faced with a newborn, so Owen passed the time by talking about what an awesome mom she would be. It would have been an adorable moment… if Koracick hadn’t walked in and interrupted them just in time. But before Owen left, Koracick warned him that if he was trying to make a play for Teddy, he better be looking for a fight.

“I will not lie down. I will not walk away. I will fight for her,” Koracick said. “And that will bring on a whole lot of drama and a whole lot of pain for a woman you claim you want to be happy.”

Don’t Bite the Hand That Feeds You

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is busy working on her next big medical development, but DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) is still reeling from the fact that his father’s experiment is officially over. And being that Alex (Justin Chambers) was the one who pulled the plug on it, there was some serious tension between them, and an argument involving a patient meant that Alex threw DeLuca off the case, and the patient and her mother refused to have the surgery.

Shocking TV Exits

Even though DeLuca came back and was able to talk her into having the surgery, it didn’t change anything for Alex. He told DeLuca to get out of the OR, but then he imparted a little wisdom: He shouldn’t shut Meredith out because of what’s going on with his father, because as someone who’s had issues with his parents himself, it never pays to bite the hand that feeds you.

When Meredith made it over to DeLuca’s house after work, he had dinner and an apology ready after he had spent the day ignoring her while he dealt with his feelings about his father.

“I needed a minute,” he admitted. “But now I need you.”

Meanwhile, Alex got home from work himself to find Jo (Camilla Luddington) in bed after getting home from Pittsburgh, where she went to meet her mom in person for the first time ever, but she was already asleep, or so Alex thought. Really, she was awake — and in tears.

Amelia and Link Are Heating Up

Now that Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) are back from their conference, things are super awkward between them since they hooked up — so awkward that everyone else around the hospital is starting to pick up on it, including Maggie (Kelly McCreary).

But Amelia didn’t really want to talk about it, and the more Link pushed, the less interested she was. But just when he finally broke the ice, the surgery they were working on together quickly went downhill, and their patient was paralyzed.

Everything Ellen Pompeo Has Said About How Long She’ll Stay on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

At the end of the day, they were able to meet up in one of the private rooms that Maggie is using for her experiment on healing properties. Despite any awkwardness they might have faced during the day (and the heartbreaking outcome of the surgery they worked on together), things between them are heating up all over again.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!