New couple alert? Now that Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) is officially single, could she actually have something going on with Link (Chris Carmack)? It sure seemed like

it during the Thursday, March 14, Grey’s Anatomy episode. While they were away at a conference together, the sparks were flying, and a lot of flirting was happening.

Then, it all went downhill when Link gave a presentation about a patient of his who died in a car accident when he was under the influence of opioids that Link had originally prescribed to him after a surgery. He said that he would have made the same decision to prescribe him the pain killers, and with Amelia’s history with addiction, that was it — she didn’t need to hear anything else. She left the room.

At the end of the day, Link came to Amelia’s hotel room, but she didn’t exactly welcome him with open arms. She felt like Link failed that patient, and in a way, Link agreed. He admitted that the system is broken and that he’s trying to change it, and in the meantime, he thinks they should work together to make a difference.

“Sorry, I’ve been in a weird place these days,” Amelia admitted … and Link’s response? “We’re both weird.”

Cue the make out. Yep, there’s definitely something going on here.

The Lamb Experiment Goes So Wrong

Now that DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and his dad are officially working together on the medical breakthrough that could help save preterm babies, they have a lot of obstacles to overcome — and it’s not just because they lost one of the lambs in their experiment. People are starting to become suspicious of Vincenzo DeLuca (guest star Lorenzo Caccialanza), and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) has never been more sure that he’s bipolar. Since his mental illness is untreated, he could end up ruining the experiment.

But no matter what’s going on with his dad, DeLuca is determined not to let it ruin what could be his big break … but he is starting to get frustrated with his behavior. And it all bubbled over when Vincenzo offered to use his procedure on one of Teddy’s patients, giving them false hope when it hadn’t been approved for use on human babies yet.

Finally, DeLuca had to confront him, and this led him to bring up the night when everything changed for their family: a night when four people died when Vincenzo tried to treat them but was unable to do so properly.

Alex (Justin Chambers) chose to end the experiment, but Vincenzo didn’t take it well, and he threw a tantrum, blaming him, DeLuca and Carina for the death of the baby who they didn’t allow to have the procedure.

Jo’s Search Continues

Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex are starting to think about their future together, and Jo is on a mission to find out where she comes from, and that started with a DNA test. After getting her results back, she found out that she has a cousin, but was it a good idea to try to meet her in person?

Jo thought about asking Maggie (Kelly McCreary) if it was a good idea, since she’d taken a chance by meeting Meredith and Richard and had a good experience, but Jackson (Jesse Williams) told her that after reconnecting with his father, he only had regrets, which only left her even more confused.

But her curiosity got the best of her, and Jo decided to go for it. She’s finding her family, starting with her mom — who just so happens to be a woman named Vicky who lives in Pittsburgh. Could this be what she’s been waiting for?

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!