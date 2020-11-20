Not everyone’s a shipper! Kate Walsh hilariously reacted to Meredith and Derek’s “Internet-breaking” Grey’s Anatomy reunion by giving her character Addison’s perspective.

The actress, 53, shared a picture on Thursday, November 19, via Instagram of the neonatal surgeon looking annoyed alongside a photo of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) hugging on the beach.

“Gal u already know how Addie would’ve reacted to this 🤣 ❤️” Walsh captioned the post. “Sending so much love from overseas to @EllenPompeo & @PatrickDempsey on their internet-breaking reunion 💋💃 #GreysAnatomy.”

Pompeo, 51, replied with a series of heart and laughing-crying emojis.

Walsh portrayed Derek’s ex-wife, Addison, on the ABC series from 2005 to 2012. The California native reprised her character in the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series, Private Practice, which ran from 2007 to 2013.

In May, the Umbrella Academy star celebrated the anniversary of Addison and Meredith’s bombshell introduction on the show. Walsh shared the iconic season 1 clip via Instagram that showed Addison approaching Derek and Meredith at the hospital.

“Hi, I’m Addison Shepherd,” Addison says to Meredith. “And you must be the woman who’s been screwing my husband.”

Walsh wrote alongside the post, “Unreal that today marks 15 years ago to the day since this little lady walked on to your screen and checked ya for screwing her husband.”

Dempsey, 54, responded with a series of clapping emojis. Pompeo, for her part, praised Walsh’s work on the show.

“@katewalsh thank god I messed with your hubby!!” she tweeted at the time. “It worked out well for us both!!! Love you so much and THAT scene …when your character showed up … was such a defining moment for this show. From that point on we had them hooked!!!”

Although Addison is no longer on the series, fans have been enjoying new scenes with Meredith and Derek, who returned to the show on the November 12 episode. The deceased doctor reunited with Meredith on a beach during a dream sequence after exiting the medical drama in April 2015.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the cast was excited to welcome Dempsey back to the set after all these years.

“The timing for Patrick’s return had finally come. He was extremely professional, friendly, funny, and his chemistry with Ellen was still there,” the insider explained. “The crew enjoyed the time with Patrick, and there was a lot of catching up.”

The source added that the Grey’s Anatomy cast and crew are “a big family and Patrick may have left it for a bit, but as families do, they come back together. It was extremely heartfelt and organic to watch it all.”