Remembering TV’s favorite dad. The cast of Growing Pains are hoping to bring back the famous family sitcom led by the late Alan Thicke. However, it’s important they do so in the right way, star Jeremy Miller revealed exclusively to Us Weekly.

“We’re still in talks right now. We’re actually doing story creation and brainstorming right now. Kirk [Cameron], Tracey [Gold] and I are in constant contact about it and are trying to put together a workable storyline that will be respectful to Alan and the cast and the history and everything,” Miller, 42, said at the opening of the Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood exhibit at The Hollywood Museum on Thursday, June 6. “So it’s challenging, it is. But between the three of us, I think we may be able to knock something out.”

Miller, Gold and Cameron played Ben, Carole and Mike Seaver, respectively, the children of Maggie Seaver (Joanna Kerns) and Dr. Jason Seaver (Thicke), in the ABC sitcom that aired for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992.

“Once we put together a good starting point, then we’ll start talking to the production companies,” he added, before noting that it’s all about carrying out Thicke’s memory. “That would be the motivation for doing it, it would be to really pay tribute to a man who was a real pop to all of us.”

“What I miss the most is just being able to call him about anything. I mean, that was the case 25 years after the show. No matter what was going on, I could just pick up the phone to call him and tell him good news, call him to get advice, call him to just talk and see how he’s doing,” Miller continued about the Unusually Thicke star, who died in 2016 at age 69 from a ruptured aorta. “He was my other dad and I miss that connection, and he was the most loving, warm, caring man I’ve ever known to everybody. I miss that desperately.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

