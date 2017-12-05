Guillermo Diaz is having a hard time saying goodbye to Scandal. The actor, who plays Huck in the ABC drama, admits that while he’s excited to see how it all wraps up, it’s tough for the cast to be parting at the end of this year.

“It’s painful. I’m super bummed. I don’t want it to end,” Diaz, who recently starred in ID’s Dating Game Killer, admits to Us Weekly exclusively. “I was sad when Shonda [Rhimes] told us it was ending, but at the same time, we’re really fortunate as a show for our creator to come to us a year early and say ‘Look, next season is going to be the last one.'”

He also adds that since they did get a heads up, Rhimes and the writers are “really going for it” with the final season — which means an ending no one will see coming.

“I feel like at least one character has to die, but who that is I’m not sure … maybe Rowan? Maybe Olivia’s father, maybe at the hands of Olivia? That would be interesting,” he tells Us. “I don’t know, but I feel like someone has to die at the end.”

As for Huck, Diaz has hope for some sort of positive ending.

“Maybe not a happy ending, but I hope that somewhere in there, in the season, he finds happiness … even if it’s in the middle and he’s reconnected with his wife and his son,” he says. “Even if that ends up going away before the season is over, just to have a glitter of sunshine, a glimmer of happiness for him, would be nice.”

Scandal airs on NBC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

