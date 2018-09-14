It’s been a ruff transition! Gus Kenworthy and his boyfriend, Matt Wilkas, are proud dog dads once again, but that doesn’t mean it’s all fun and games.

“She’s so great,” the 26-year-old olympian dished during Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers event on Wednesday, September 12, before adding, “she’s kind of a monster.”

He hilariously explained: “Like, we leave her at home and she’ll, like, chew the lamp cord or stuff, so the whole place is puppy-proofed. Everything’s, like, on the top shelf … nothing is on the counter for her to be able to access. But she’s great.”

Last month, Kenworthy and the 40-year-old You’re Killing Me actor adopted a Jindo/Labrador mix from a South Korea dog meat farm. (The two had previously rescued a dog named Beemo from the same farm, but the pup tragically died from a heart defect just months after being brought back to the United States.)

The athlete announced the couple’s new fur baby in a sweet Instagram post on August 2. “The day Matt and I visited the horrifying dog meat farm in South Korea we witnessed a mother dog giving birth to a litter of pups,” Kenworthy began the lengthy message alongside an adorable selfie of him with his new four-legged friend. “The people at @hsiglobal told us that had they not been there filming my visit nobody would’ve seen the pups immediately and they likely would’ve died in the brutal cold. Luckily though I saw them and they were rushed inside and saved.”

He added that he felt “completely empty” following the death of Beemo, noting that he “reached back out to the Humane Society International to find out what happened to that litter.”

After finding out that the group of puppies were still in Korea, he was able to rescue a second, 5-month-old dog who the pair named Birdie in honor of Beemo’s love for chasing birds.

Kenworthy ended the post by assuring fans that he will “continue promoting animal rescue and raise awareness for the dog meat trade,” with pictures of the adorable dog to Beemo’s old Instagram account.

