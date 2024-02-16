Gwen Stefani is just a girl who has trouble remembering the lyrics to her own songs.

“I don’t remember them, no, not at all. I don’t!” Stefani, 54, revealed during a Wednesday, February 14, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Kimmel, 56, said he was shocked by the musician’s statement, telling her she would have to make sure she went over the lyrics before performing with her former No Doubt bandmates, Tom Dumont, Adrian Young and Tony Kanal, at Coachella this year in Indio, California.

“I think I’m going to have to learn probably like, eight or nine [songs],” she laughed.

While No Doubt’s set list for the musical festival hasn’t been revealed publicly, Stefani accidentally let one of the tracks slip during her talk show appearance.

“One of the first songs I ever wrote was called ‘Different People,’ we’re doing that,” she said about the 1995 tune before quickly putting her hand over her mouth in shock by what she said.

She then tried to correct herself, adding, “We might do that one.”

This will be the first time No Doubt has played together in almost a decade. “It’s been 9 years, it’s so weird!” the pop star exclaimed.

The last time the band performed was in 2015 at the KAABOO festival in Del Mar, California. However, Stefani’s not worried about their years away from the stage. In fact, she can’t wait for the music festival.

“I know it’s going to be amazing,” she gushed. “I’m so excited!”

Stefani revealed that the group hasn’t actually started to rehearse yet, but said she can already imagine what it’s going to be like at Coachella in front of thousands of fans.

“I think what is going to be hilarious is I know what’s going to happen,” she explained. “I’m going to get on stage and look around and just start cracking up because it’s just going to be like riding a bike. We’re going to be like, ‘What are we doing? We’re in the future right now, we’re at Coachella.’ It’s going to be bizarre.”

Coachella will take place this spring in April. Fans can head to the desert on back-to-back weekends from April 12-14 and April 19-21 to witness No Doubt’s epic reunion. The band will also be joined by several other artists, like Lana Del Ray, Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator.