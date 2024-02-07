Gabby Douglas is ready to return to the Olympics nearly eight years after her last competition.

When asked whether Douglas, 28, was aiming to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, she replied “most definitely,” adding that she is “still a competitor at heart.”

“Definitely taking it one day at a time,” Douglas told Hallie Jackson NOW on Tuesday, February 6. “But I’m honestly super excited to get back out there.”

The three-time Olympic gold medalist first appeared in the 2012 London Olympics and again in the 2016 Rio Olympics, but didn’t make a return for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Despite not competing, Douglas noted on Tuesday that she never officially announced her retirement.

Douglas added that she didn’t want to end her journey in the spot where she did in the 2016 Games. (During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Douglas faced criticism for not placing her hand over her heart during the U.S. national anthem and not joining a standing ovation for two of her teammates among other things. She also didn’t medal in any individual events.)

“I wanted to take a step back and work on myself and work on my mental state,” she said. “I love gymnastics and I love pushing myself everything single day. I love this sport so I never wanted to walk away on a bad day.”

While recognizing it’s “a lot of hard work,” Douglas noted that it would “mean a lot” if she would appear in three Olympics: 2012, 2016 and 2024.

“I’d just love to go back out there and represent [the] USA one more time,” she said. “Just to have that feeling of being a part of something, being a part of [the] team again would be amazing and a huge honor.”

Douglas explained that she’s training for all four events (floor exercise, vault, balance beam and uneven bars) but she’s paying “a little more attention” to her signature one — the uneven bars. As for how her body is preparing for this athletic feat, Douglas said she loves to push herself to the limit.

Douglas is set to return to her first competition since the 2016 Rio Olympics on February 24 at the Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky.

After sharing the news on Tuesday, Douglas took to her social media to share a montage of clips of her practicing in the gym.

“Wow guys, what a journey so far,” Douglas wrote via Instagram. “It’s had its ups and downs, but I’m not done pushing the boundaries. I’m determined to make every moment count! SO happy to get back out on the competition floor and enjoy this sport that I fell in love with as a little girl. Here’s to never giving up on our dreams. Let’s do this.”

Douglas earned two gold medals during the London Games, where she was a member of the “Fierce Five” (the group also included McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Jordyn Wieber) that won the team gold. She also brought home the highest achievement in the individual all-around title. She received her third gold medal in 2016 when the U.S. women’s team won the event.

Douglas confirmed in July 2023 that she had resumed training and had her eye set on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“For many years, I’ve had an ache in my heart. But I didn’t want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret and through my tears and hurt, I’ve found peace,” Douglas wrote via Instagram alongside two black-and-white shots of her on the balance beam. “I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing.

She noted that she’s aware she has a “huge task” ahead of her, but she’s “beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor.”

The 2024 Olympics kick off on July 26.