Notify the mailman, because the Postables are coming back for two new Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies on Hallmark Mystery.

Hallmark announced on Wednesday, April 10, that production has begun on two new installments of the beloved franchise. Stars Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe and Geoff Gustafson will all be back to reprise their roles as everyone’s favorite postal investigators: Oliver, Shane, Rita and Norman, respectively.

“The enduring support from our ‘Postable’ fans over the past 11 years has been our constant motivation and inspiration,” creator Martha Williamson said in a press release. “They have waited so long for another chapter in the lives of their beloved Dead Letter family, all the while continuing to keep the flame alive with podcasts, posts and even in-person gatherings throughout the country.”

She gushed: “There are no fans like SSD fans, and we are thrilled and humbled to continue this remarkable journey with them.”

Thirteen Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies aired between 2013 and 2021. Additionally, there was a short-lived series of the same name that lasted one season in 2014.

Throughout all the films, Oliver’s Dead Letter Office workers worked to get lost letters and packages back to their rightful owners while solving mysteries along the way. Following a two-year hiatus, Hallmark Mystery is bringing the characters back to life starting with 2024’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters (which is a working title).

“Oliver, Shane, Rita and Norman work on identifying the intended recipients of a trio of dead letters which have a surprising, personal impact on all of them,” the official logline reads. “Meanwhile, after the honeymoon phase Oliver and Shane grapple with finding their footing as a married couple.”

The second new project, currently titled, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back, will premiere in 2025.

This story will depict the Postables as they “face exciting life changes,” per the press release. “Their latest investigation takes them on a road trip to not only find the recipient of a lost letter, but to track down a rock star who holds the keys,” the logline reveals.

“Martha Williamson has created an incredible world with a cast of characters that fans have fallen in love with,” Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president of development at Hallmark Media, said on Wednesday. “Their passion for the show is unwavering and we’re thrilled to be able to give them two new movies that are filled with heart, hope and faith.”

The entire Signed, Sealed, Delivered catalog is available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now.