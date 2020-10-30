Entertainment

Happy Place — an Interactive, Fun and Safe Drive-Thru Experience Is Coming to L.A. 

By
Salma Hayek Happy Place A Fun Safe Drive-Thru Experience Is Coming To LA 
Salma Hayek Courtesy Salma Hayek/Instagram

If 2020 has you feeling down, don’t fret! Happy Place, the immersive, colorful and larger-than-life experience loved by Salma HayekHilary Duff, Adele, Kourtney Kardashian, Diplo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more is coming to L.A. — this time as a drive-thru amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Happy Place made its sold-out debut in 2017 and is back and better than ever with over 50,000 square feet of rainbow-hued fun — making it perfect for the entire family.

Family Affair! See Kris Jenner and More Celebrities’ 3-Generational Photos

Read article

Visitors can expect to travel through the Golden State with a “California Dreamin’”-themed road trip, pay a visit to a pulsating nightclub experience at Club Happy, see 40,000 gorgeous handmade flowers, drive over the world’s first car-operated piano where tires will tickle the giant keys and more.

Happy Place A Fun Safe Drive-Thru Experience Is Coming LA 
Happy Place

“There has never been a more important time than now for people to have the much needed chance to do something fun with their friends and family in a safe way” Jared Paul, founder of Happy Place, said in a press release. 

Kardashians! Duggars! See Famous Celebrity Families’ Photos

Read article

He added: “We are so excited to have been able to reinvent Happy Place in a way that truly embraces and accentuates guests enjoying themselves in their cars in a completely unique way. We cannot wait to return to our hometown of Los Angeles and spread some much-needed moments of excitement and happiness.” 

Happy Place A Fun Safe Drive-Thru Experience Is Coming LA 
Happy Place

The Happy Place drive-thru will also feature a lemonade stand with proceeds benefitting various L.A.-based charities. So far, they have donated over $100,000 to more than 25 charities around the world. 

Stars Who Give Back: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and More

Read article

Happy Place will open on Friday, November 20 and is located on the third floor of Westfield Century City at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, California. Tickets are available on www.HappyPlace.me starting at $49.50 per vehicle. 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!