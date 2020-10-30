If 2020 has you feeling down, don’t fret! Happy Place, the immersive, colorful and larger-than-life experience loved by Salma Hayek, Hilary Duff, Adele, Kourtney Kardashian, Diplo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more is coming to L.A. — this time as a drive-thru amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Happy Place made its sold-out debut in 2017 and is back and better than ever with over 50,000 square feet of rainbow-hued fun — making it perfect for the entire family.

Visitors can expect to travel through the Golden State with a “California Dreamin’”-themed road trip, pay a visit to a pulsating nightclub experience at Club Happy, see 40,000 gorgeous handmade flowers, drive over the world’s first car-operated piano where tires will tickle the giant keys and more.

“There has never been a more important time than now for people to have the much needed chance to do something fun with their friends and family in a safe way” Jared Paul, founder of Happy Place, said in a press release.

He added: “We are so excited to have been able to reinvent Happy Place in a way that truly embraces and accentuates guests enjoying themselves in their cars in a completely unique way. We cannot wait to return to our hometown of Los Angeles and spread some much-needed moments of excitement and happiness.”

The Happy Place drive-thru will also feature a lemonade stand with proceeds benefitting various L.A.-based charities. So far, they have donated over $100,000 to more than 25 charities around the world.

Happy Place will open on Friday, November 20 and is located on the third floor of Westfield Century City at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, California. Tickets are available on www.HappyPlace.me starting at $49.50 per vehicle.