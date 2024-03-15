It’s official: Zachary Levi is bringing the classic children’s book Harold and the Purple Crayon to the big screen with a live-action adaptation.

“We about to paint this town PURPLE, y’all!” Levi, 43, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 13. “Hittin’ theaters this August! Crayon those calendars!!!”

Levi, who will star as Harold, shared the exciting news alongside two posters that gave a first look at the upcoming movie. “Everything he draws is about to get real,” the first poster read.

The film teased that the upcoming movie will have a similar concept to that of the original 1955 book of the same name, which follows Harold as he draws himself an adventure with his magical crayon.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Harold and the Purple Crayon:

What is ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon’ About?

Based on the picture book of the same name by Crockett Johnson, the story follows the adventures of Harold as he embarks on a magical mission with the help of his purple crayon, which brings to life everything Harold draws.

How Will the Movie’s Plot Be Different Than the Book’s?

One of the main differences is that in the live-action, Harold is not a 4-year-old boy. Instead, he is a middle-aged man.

Who Is in the Cast?

In addition to Levi, Harold and the Purple Crayon is set to include Zooey Deschanel, Lil Rey Howery, Ravi Patel, Jemaine Clement, Camille Guaty, Tanya Reynolds and Pete Gardner. Information about their characters have yet to be released.

Who Is Directing ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon’?

Carlos Saldanha will direct the live-action adaptation. He has a long history with animated flicks like the Ice Age series, Rio and Ferdinand, though this marks his first live-action movie.

The screenplay was adapted by David Guion and Michael Handelman.

Is This the 1st ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon’ Movie?

This will be the first feature-film treatment for Harold and the Purple Crayon, but it isn’t the first time the character and his story have been used in other Hollywood projects.

In 1959, the original story was turned into a seven-minute animated short by Brandon Films. From 2001-2022, Harold and the Purple Crayon was also a children’s television series on HBO Family, which was narrated by Sharon Stone. The imaginative tale is also currently on Broadway, featuring an adult Harold as the main character.

When is ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon’ Going to Be Released?

According to Deadline, Harold and the Purple Crayon was originally scheduled to be released on January 27, 2023. It was later pushed back to June 30, 2023 before being postponed again. It will not hit theaters on August 2, 2024.