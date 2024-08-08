Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is standing by his controversial comments during a recent commencement address.

Butker, 29, was heavily criticized over his remarks about women during a graduation speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, in May. Butker encouraged women to embrace being wives and mothers and said that the role of “homemaker” is “one of the most important titles of all.”

Butker appeared to double down on Wednesday, August 7, while speaking to local Kansas City media at the Chiefs’ preseason training camp.

“In terms of what I said, I prayed about it and I thought about it, and I was very intentional with what I said and I stand behind what I said,” said the kicker, per footage shared via X. “I really believe if people knew me as a person and understood that I’m coming from a place of love, and not a place of trying to attack or put people down … I only want the best for people.”

Related: Stars React to Harrison Butker’s Controversial Commencement Speech Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker sparked controversy after making comments about gender roles and the LGBTQIA+ community during a graduation speech. Butker, 28, served as the commencement speaker for Benedictine College’s graduating class in Atchison, Kansas on Saturday, May 11. During his remarks, the athlete singled out the women graduates. “For the ladies present […]

“That’s what I was trying to say there. The people that were in that gymnasium all understood what I was saying,” he added.

In the May commencement address, Butker spoke directly to the graduating women in the audience, who he said “have had the most diabolical lies told to you.”

“How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career?” Butker said. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

#Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker spoke to local media at training camp today for the first time since his viral May commencement speech at Benedictine. His comments in part, specifically to the feedback he’s gotten: pic.twitter.com/9wjQxmShTv — Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) August 7, 2024

Butker then mentioned his wife, Isabelle, who he claimed would be the “first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.” He credited Isabelle for being the reason he is “the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation.”

Butker’s remarks received criticism from fellow football players, including Jason Kelce, and tennis legend Serena Williams.

Quizzed specifically on his comments about women during Wednesday’s media scrum, Butker said he did not intend to “put women down.”

“My whole career I’ve talked about how I’m a husband and a father before it comes to me as a kicker — something I’ve always preached,” he said. “When I use that to talk about women and say that they should embrace and love being wives and mothers over their career … I think then it gets construed that I’m trying to put women down, which I’m not at all. I love women, I love my wife, and it comes from a place of love.”

Related: Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker’s Family Guide Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has sung his family’s praises through the years. “Growing up my mom was my biggest supporter, guiding me to be the man I needed to become,” Harrison wrote in a May 2020 Mother’s Day tribute shared via X by the Kansas City Chiefs. “Now, I’m so blessed to have […]

Butker continued, “You know, my wife had never heard me speak publicly and she was there for that moment … I was getting emotional looking at her crying and understanding that she has sacrificed so much for me. She has completely changed her life around, and she has made sure she has focused on being the ultimate wife and the ultimate mother.”

“I love her so much, and I see how happy and excited she is day to day to wake up and embrace that life,” the kicker added. “She pushes me to be a better husband and a better father, and focus on my three children and focus on her, over maybe trying to be the best kicker I can be out on that field.”