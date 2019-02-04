The cutest costars! There was no shortage of entertaining commercials that aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 3, but it was one with Harrison Ford and an adorable canine that stole the show.

The Blade Runner actor, 76, starred alongside a pint-sized pooch in Amazon’s spot titled, “Not Everything Makes the Cut.” The commercial poked fun at a failed Alexa product — including a dog collar powered by the device.

While an Amazon employee jokes about the company’s unsuccessful attempts at different forms of the electronic gadget, Ford can be seen in his kitchen with a little Boston Terrier who has a big voice and is causing a ruff time for the actor.

Each time the pup barks, Alexa can be heard saying, “Ordering dog food,” which seemingly irks the Indiana Jones alum. “You can bark all you want,” Ford tells his four-legged friend. “I’m not paying for anymore dog food.”

And the shenanigans don’t end there. As the dog continues to yap, Alexa shouts things like, “Ordering gravy,” and “Ordering sausages,” which sends Ford to chase the pup up the stairs in hopes to get him to stop barking. “Hey, you better cancel that order,” the Chicago native hilariously yells to the out of control canine.

The clip ends with Ford and the dog standing on the front porch as an Amazon worker unloads dozens of bags of dog food. “I’m not talking to you,” Ford says as the pooch looks at him innocently.

Amazon wasn’t the only brand that enlisted the help of cute animals to star in its commercials. WeatherTech, Budweiser, Mercedes-Benz USA and Avocados from Mexico all starred cuddly creatures of different shapes and sizes.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!