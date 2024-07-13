Harry Styles returned to the stage for a surprise tribute with Stevie Nicks.

Styles, 30, joined forces with Nicks, 76, for a heartfelt tribute to her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie at her British Summer Time Hyde Park concert in London on Friday, July 12. The “As It Was” singer looked posh in a black suit and mint-green collared shirt that matched Nicks, who wore a black flowy number.

The moment was a special surprise for fans on what would have been McVie’s 81st birthday.

Together, the duo delivered a powerful rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 hit “Landslide,” as they looked admirably at each other. They also sang Nicks’ 1981 duet with Tom Petty, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

“I asked Harry to do this, and it’s always heavy to ask someone to come and sing the song with you when you’re singing about your best friend that died so suddenly and so sadly,” Nicks said in video footage posted on social media. “What I want you to know is that Christine was Harry’s girl, she was my girl, she was your girl. She was from here. And she loved all of us. And today was her birthday.”

McVie passed away at the age of 79 in November 2022, after suffering a stroke.

Onstage in London, the “Dreams” singer admitted, “It’s taken me all this time to be able to even try and deal with this situation.”

She continued, “One thing that my mom used to say to me when I was little, when I was hurt, she’d go, ‘Stevie, when you’re hurt, you always run to the stage.’ And that’s what I’ve been doing ever since Chris passed away—running to the stage. The only people that have been able to help me to get over this have been all of you.” “And you have done that every night like clockwork. You have made me better, and I want you to know how much I appreciate that. And, so, we go on,” she shared, clutching Styles’ hand. Thank you, everybody. Harry, thank you. I thank you. We thank you.”

Nicks is one of the headliners for this year’s edition of the annual concert series, alongside Morgan Wallen, Kings of Leon, Shania Twain, SZA, Kylie Minogue, Stray Kids and Andrea Bocelli.

This appearance marked Styles’ first performance in almost a year. He last performed at the final concert of his Love On Tour in Italy on July 22, 2023.