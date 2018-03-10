Diet guru Haylie Pomroy wants you to get in shape with a metabolism-boosting breakfast. The nutritionist, who recently released her book Metabolism Revolution: Lose 14 Pounds in 14 Days and Keep It Off for Life on February 27, shared a recipe with Us Weekly for her dish Haylie’s Garden Hash.

To help speed your metabolism, says the pro, who has worked with Reese Witherspoon, chow down five times a day, avoid caffeine and “eat within 30 minutes of waking.” She shared one of her top a.m. recipes with Us, and it’s packed with the veggies she says balance hormone distribution and stimulates the release of stubborn fat. Pomroy says the thyme in this dish “promotes deep sleep,” a key to weight loss.

Scroll down below for the recipe so you, too, can start your mornings off right with a balanced meal.

Haylie’s Garden Hash

Ingredients:

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

1/4 cup diced red onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 Tbsp fresh rosemary

1/2 Tbsp fresh thyme

1/2 cup cubed sweet potato

1 cup chopped kale

1/4 sliced mushrooms

Sea salt

Group pepper

Pinch crushed red pepper

2 sunny-side up eggs

1 cup sliced peaches

Instructions:

1. In a nonstick skillet, sauté the bell pepper and red onion in a little water over medium heat. Add the garlic, rosemary, thyme and sweet potatoes, and cook until the potatoes are fork tender. Approximately 20 minutes.

2. Add the kale, mushrooms, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper to taste. Continue to cook about 5 minutes, until kale wilts.

3. Serve with the eggs on top and with 1 cup sliced peaches.

