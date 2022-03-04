Following claims about a toxic work environment on the Euphoria set, HBO released a statement addressing the speculation about the hit drama.

“The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority. The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols,” the network said in a statement to Variety on Friday, March 4. “It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.”

The response came after The Daily Beast published a report late last month with claims from background actors about “multiple complaints made to SAG-AFTRA over the production failing to provide them meals on time and refusing to let people use the bathroom.” The article also included speculation about a falling out between creator Sam Levinson and Barbie Ferreira, which reportedly led to her walking off set and her character Kat’s role being reduced.

At the time, Ferreira, 25, responded to a question about the unconfirmed rumors during an interview with The Cut, saying, “Kat’s journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience. She is secretly going through a lot of existential crises. She loses her marbles a little bit — just like everyone else in this season. The theme is everyone’s gone a little crazy.”

The model later discussed the increased conversations happening around the show since its second season was released.

“What’s interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see,” she told Insider on Thursday, March 3, before seemingly addressing the behind-the-scenes rumors again. “I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it’s kind of like mundane little things.”

She added: “But I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because Euphoria, has really impacted so many people. Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s OK because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”

Her costar Jacob Elordi also previously explained why Euphoria requires long filming hours. “We’re making movies, you know what I mean?” Elordi, 24, told Variety after the season 2 finale late last month. “I mean that in the broad sense, like this is filmmaking. And whilst you shouldn’t suffer, to me there’s great value in working hard.”

For Elordi, working long hours on his projects has become “the greatest joy” for him.

“For every hour that I’ve personally put in on that set, I can see it when I watch the show, and I can feel it when I’m walking on the street and people love the show,” he shared at the time. “If I’m working long hours, Sam’s working twice as long, Zendaya’s working three times as long. We’re all in it together.”

