So, here’s a story from A to Z — Heidi Klum and Mel B jam to Spice Girls songs while on set of America’s Got Talent!

Klum, 44, dished on dancing it out with fellow judge Mel B, 42, before the pair take the stage. “We have little dance parties in our dressing room before the show starts. Because then we’re going to sit in our seats for hours and hours and hours,” the German model told Us Weekly and other reporters at the America’s Got Talent Red Carpet Kick Off on Monday, March 12, in Pasadena, California. “It’s always fun to loosen everything up and just having a good time. She has a boom box in there. A lot of times they tell us to turn it down.”

The Project Runway star added that their go-to tracks are anything by the Spice Girls! “She told me already I have to learn more of her lyrics for when the tour is starting, because she wants to drag me on stage and have me do one of her songs,” Klum joked, noting that she would happily oblige. “I’m always up for the challenge. Why not? I’ve done crazy things with her. She can do crazy things with me too. We’re girlfriends.”

Mel B also caught up with Us at the star-studded event, and although she played mum about Spice Girls reunion rumors and a potential royal wedding performance, the “2 Become 1” singer had nothing but kind things to say about her former bandmates.

“We are friends at the end of the day. We have tea and hangout and we talk about stuff,” she raved. “We are all parents now and for us five to be able to say that we can sell out arenas and concerts, that is a good feeling. My 19-year-old calls me vintage and I don’t know if that is cool or not but I will take it as cool.”

Reporting by Nicole Pajer

America’s Got Talent season 13 premieres on NBC Tuesday, May 29, at 8 p.m. ET.

