Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are heading to Amazon. The fashion-forward duo announced on Friday, September 7, that they will not return for season 17 of Project Runway, but instead are going to develop a new reality series for the streaming service, Us Weekly confirmed.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” the supermodel, 45, said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers. I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over.”

Gunn echoed her sentiments.

“I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me. I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before,” the 65-year-old TV personality said. “Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure.”

Project Runway premiered in 2004 on Bravo, where it lived for five seasons. It then relocated to Lifetime for the next 11 seasons, but is set to return to Bravo for season 17 in 2019. No premiere date has been announced.

Klum has hosted all seasons of the show, while Gunn has acted as a mentor to the designers. The show has launched the careers of designers including Christian Siriano and Leanne Marshall.

