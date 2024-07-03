Heidi Klum made the day of America’s Got Talent’s contestant Pranysqa Mishra and her grandmother.

The 9-year-old Tampa native showcased her singing ability on the Tuesday, July 2, episode of the competition series but before she took the stage, she called her grandmother for some words of encouragement.

“My grandma always tells me to sing my heart out and that one day I’ll be on the big stage,” Mishra said in a confessional before it was time for her performance.

Mishra walked out onto the stage and was greeted immediately by Klum, 51, and her fellow judges, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. Klum asked Mishra about her family and who was the first person she would call following her audition. Misha immediately replied her grandmother would get the first ring.

“She always wanted me to be [on] this big stage and now finally I’m here,” she gushed.

Before starting her song, Mishra shared that her favorite musicians were Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Tina Turner. She ultimately decided to belt out her own rendition of Turner’s song “River Deep – Mountain High” — which blew the judges away.

After Mishra finished her song, Klum was the first of the judges to give the little girl a standing ovation.

“Oh my gosh!” Klum gushed. “I mean, I did not expect that. We expect a lot of things, but I did not expect that.”

Klum had one more surprise in store for Mishra and her family.

“And you know what I’m gonna do now, because I honestly don’t want to hear what Howie, Simon, or Sofia has to say,” Klum said. “I want you to call your grandmother and say that Heidi Klum pushed the Golden Buzzer for you.”

The Golden Buzzer, which can be used by each judge twice, automatically grants a contestant a place in the show’s semi-finals. After slamming down the button, Klum ran on stage to hug Mishra and tell her how “incredible” her performance was. The model then joined Mishra and her family backstage to call her grandmother and deliver the exciting results.

“She did really really well, Grandma!” Klum gushed. “She got my Golden Buzzer!”

After hearing the news, Mishra’s grandma was elated and broke out into happy tears after hearing Klum’s praise. After Mishra was finished talking to her family, Klum shared she couldn’t wait to hear her next song.

“I’m so excited for you and I can’t wait to hear what you’re going to sing next,” Klum told Mishra before she returned to the judges’ panel for the performance.

America’s Got Talent airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.