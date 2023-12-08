Heidi Montag is back in the music game.

The Hills alum, 37, dropped a new single on Friday, December 8, that was originally intended to be a follow-up to her 2010 debut album, Superficial. The track, titled “Bad Boy,” marks the beginning of Montag’s return to pop.

“‘Bad Boy’ has always been one of my favorite songs, so I’m excited to put it out,” Montag told Paper magazine in an interview published on Friday, adding that she didn’t anticipate Superficial to be a “one and done album.”

“We always thought we would continue on a music journey, and maybe ‘Bad Boy’ would be on the next album,” she continued. “It’s just… life didn’t really pan out the way we were anticipating.”

Related: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Relationship Timeline The Hills are alive with the sounds of Speidi! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have continued to defy reality TV odds for more than a decade. Two years after they started dating — and documenting their relationship on the MTV hit — Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Heidi and Spencer secretly tied the knot in […]

Superficial didn’t receive the critical acclaim Montag had hoped, but earlier this year, her music saw an unexpected resurgence. After her song “I’ll Do It” was used as runway music during Paris Fashion Week in January 2023, the track exploded on TikTok and continues to be a widely used sound on the app.

“I was just so grateful for that,” Montag said of the Fashion Week moment. “Then TikTok just really picked up the sound, I think pretty quickly or simultaneously to that. It’s taken on a whole world of its own. China has over, like, I think 20 million streams a day or more.”

In response to the hype around “I’ll Do It,” the singer released two remixed versions of the song in May 2023. After “Bad Boy,” Montag told Paper she plans to drop other songs from “the vault” of unreleased songs.

Montag noted that in hindsight, she feels like Superficial wasn’t successful because of her public image at the time of its release. On The Hills, Montag shared her experience undergoing drastic plastic surgery, for which she received an onslaught of criticism.

The series also painted her as a villain during her ongoing feud with costar Lauren Conrad.

Related: 'The Hills' Original Cast: Where Are They Now? When The Hills first debuted in May 2006, it looked a lot different than the revival, The Hills: New Beginnings. No matter what version they’re watching, fans are still hooked on the cast’s unwritten chapters. The MTV reality show, a spinoff of Laguna Beach, followed Lauren Conrad from Laguna to Los Angeles where she moved […]

“It was such a disappointment to me at that time, when I had my surgeries overshadow everything, and the ending of The Hills,” she reflected. “It was just a really hard and harsh ending of a lot of things at the time. When Superficial didn’t hit the charts like I thought it was going to, at that moment, it was just overshadowed by so many things. As the years went on, I’m like man, the album was just so good. If it was anyone else, it would have just been a number one hit.”

Since her days on The Hills, Montag has appeared in the MTV series’ reboot The Hills: New Beginnings, which aired on the network from 2019 to 2021. She and husband Spencer Pratt, whom she met while filming The Hills in 2006, tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed sons Gunner Ryker in 2017 and 2022, respectively.