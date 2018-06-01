Cuddling is a love language all its own. A notion Spencer Pratt discovered while trying cuddle therapy with wife Heidi Montag.

Pratt made his feelings about cuddling known (spoiler alert: he’s not a fan) during the Thursday, May 31, episode of his YouTube series, Spencer Pratt Will Heal You. Still, he was willing to test out the technique, noting his son Gunner’s arrival in October 2017 left the couple in a snuggling drought.

“This cuddle therapy session’s probably gonna be the longest Heidi has not held our baby since the birth seven months ago,” Pratt, 34, said. “So I think Heidi’s very nervous about, ‘Why are you taking me away from our baby?’”

Montag, 31, explained her reasoning. “I’m very affectionate with the baby, so I hold him a lot,” she noted. “So maybe I get my share of cuddling from there, and maybe I don’t need as much affection from Spencer because I’m getting different affection.”

With help from a “cuddle therapy guru,” the Hills alums tried three poses including The Resting Log, in which Pratt laid in the fetal position with his head in Montag’s lap while she put her fingers in his ears. According to the specialist, the practice helps with nurturing, increasing feelings of empathy and self-reflection.

“Actually, this is the most affectionate we’ve been since I’ve been, like, three months pregnant,” Montag said, adding, “I’m about to cry thinking of how much I’ve missed cuddling with Spencer and how important it is to me.”

Ultimately, Montag won Pratt over, with him proclaiming to his wife of nine years that he actually enjoyed cuddling. She mused, “That’s why I love cuddling because when I cuddle, I think about how much I love you.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!