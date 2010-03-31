Heidi Montag: I Want to Be the “Blonde Tomb Raider”

Heidi Montag's one-woman assault on Hollywood continues.

On Tuesday, it was reported by ShowBizSpy that Megan Fox had "reluctantly turned down" an offer to be replace Angelina Jolie in the next Lara Croft flick.

Montag, 23, thinks she'd make the perfect replacement.

"I want to be the blonde tomb raider," she wrote on Twitter. "i'm better with guns then both Angelina and Megan Fox put together!"

PHOTOS: Stunning Hills makeovers



Montag recently filmed a cameo in her first feature film, Just Go With It, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. In the movie, Montag spoofs her 10 plastic surgery operations. Kevin Nealon "has had more surgery than I have … so we kept playing around with who has more injections," she recently explained to Jay Leno of her role.

PHOTOS: Angelina Jolie vs. Megan Fox!

UsMagazine.com recently reported that Montag acted like a diva while recently taping the last season of The Hills (which airs Apr. 27). She showed up with four bodyguard and refused to participate in a group photo shoot. Asked why, a source tells Us Montag replied: "I'm a movie star now!"

PHOTOS: Heidi and Spencer's wedding

Tell Us: Would Heidi make a good Lara Croft?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!