What’s life without a best friend to share it with? Us Weekly and the ASPCA are helping four cuddly kittens find their new homes and BFFs.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, who is caring for these little babies, is looking for cat lovers to adopt the energetic 8-week-old furballs. During a kitten season installment of Us Weekly’s Facebook Live series Rescue Me!, potential adopters got a sneak peek look at the furry ones’ sweet personalities.

Adorable Odilio, Omari, Orbit and Okra – who are domestic short hair mixes — showed off their calm demeanors while hanging out with Us, revealing just one reason they’d make for the purrfect new addition to any home. These tiny furballs are everything anyone could want in a four-legged best friend.

Each kitten — as well as many more at the shelter — are also available for fostering through the ASPCA’s Meow for Now campaign. Fostering felines at your pad helps the kitties get properly socialized so they can grow up to be even more amazing cats. According to the non-profit’s website, fostering just one feline could could potentially save the lives of 20.

The non-profit has been a national leader in helping animals in the avenues of rescue, adoption and welfare for more than 150 years. Their work goes beyond matching adoptable pets to passionate owners. The ASPCA is also dedicated to saving canines and felines from dogfighting, puppy mills, hoarding and other dangerous and unhealthy situations.

The ASPCA provides animals in need with medical care, behavioral rehabilitation, and is also there to respond to emergency situations. They also work as a voice for stronger laws to protect animals from cruelty.

To learn more about adopting Odilio, Omari, Orbit and Okra, or to learn more about fostering kittens and dogs, visit Meow for Now.

