Ready to add a furry friend to your family? Meet Us Weekly’s November Rescue Me adoptable (and adorable!) dogs, Ghost and Latke.

Ghost is an 11-week-old precious female Pittie mix who was rescued from Virginia and is now available to find her furever home thanks to the North Shore Animal League America. Hence her name, Ghost has a beautiful white coat with unique black spots on her ear and back.

Latke — like Ghost — is also an 11-week-old Pittie mix. He is a playful male pup who was rescued from Florida by the NSALA shortly after the devastating Hurricane Michael hit the coast. Latke is a white-and-grey colored cutie.

As for the work the North Shore Animal League America and Us Weekly have done together in the past, a great announcement was made this month that a prior Rescue Me pooch was adopted by Kelly Marages, Us’ wellness editor.

And it was love at first sight for the pet mom and her new fur baby. “Judith is just the sweetest, cutest, cuddliest friend,” Marages told Us. “She loves everyone.”

The North Shore Animal League America is world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization with 2,000 shelter partners across the United States and around the globe. The charity is responsible for saving over one million animals since the NSALA was founded in 1944.

Beyond matching animals in need with suitable owners, the North Shore Animal League America offers support to pet parents as well as aims to help “educators to create future generations of informed and empathetic adopters.”

So if you’re looking to bring a new best friend into your life — or just want to get involved with the incredible North Shore Animal League America — visit their website for more information.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!