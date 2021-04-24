Nick and Rachel have more story to tell. A Crazy Rich Asians film sequel has yet to be announced, but star Henry Golding thinks “there’s definitely room for more.”

Best and Worst Movie Remakes

“There’s two other books. It’s just about getting the story right,” the 34-year-old actor exclusively told Us Weekly. “We led the way with a fantastic movie, first movie, and I think it’s only fair we do it justice and write a good story.”

Golding played Nick opposite Constance Wu’s Rachel in the 2018 film, which was adapted from Kevin Kwan’s bestselling book. Following the success of his satirical 2015 novel, he went on to publish China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems.

Crazy Rich Asians focuses on the wealthy Singapore elite — and how difficult it is for Rachel to be accepted into fiancé Nick’s family. The romantic comedy became a box office smash, grossing more than $238 million worldwide.

TV Reboots and Revivals

“I think it’s one of those things that comes hand in hand with a successful movie, is a lot of the stars sort of get catapulted into the industry. It being my first film, I think one of us, that’s like a couple of years now, a couple of years ago. I think it’s led me onto some fantastic movies with some amazing filmmakers,” Golding told Us. “So having that as your kind of groundwork and your stability in the industry, I think it’s great.”

Since the film’s release, Golding has become a dad. He and his yoga instructor wife, Liv Lo, welcomed their first child in March. Wu, 39, meanwhile, secretly welcomed a daughter last summer with boyfriend Ryan Kattner.

“She says [motherhood is] life-changing, the most amazing thing that’s happened to her,” Golding told Us of his costar. “And that baby’s got some amazing hair. I got to say. You’re either in two camps, your either bald for about two months before any sprouts of hair come out, or you come out of your mother with a huge head of hair. And I think her baby definitely came out with a big bush. She’s so cute.”

Reboots and Revivals Missing Beloved TV Stars

He added: “I’m hoping to get everybody together at some stage. Once all these vaccines get distributed, once everything’s sort of ship shape, hopefully soon. We’ll get back to normal.”

Crazy Rich Asians also stars Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina and Ken Jeong.