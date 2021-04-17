Henry Golding Constance Wu Says Motherhood Is Life-Changing

Henry Golding and Constance Wu might have some new visitors on set if they return for a possible Crazy Rich Asians sequel. The former costars have both become first-time parents since the comedy’s box office success three years ago.

Stars Who Secretly Welcomed Children

Golding, 34, and his wife, Liv Lo, announced the arrival of their little one earlier this month. Wu, for her part, secretly welcomed a daughter over the summer with boyfriend Ryan Kattner.

“We spoke sort of during the period that she was sort of having the baby. [She’s] just completely in love,” Golding exclusively told Us Weekly. “She says it’s life-changing, the most amazing thing that’s happened to her.”

Wu, 39, has kept mum on motherhood so far, but Golding revealed that the actress’ baby girl already has one adorable feature.

“That baby’s got some amazing hair. I’ve got to say. You’re either in two camps. You’re either bald for about two months before any sprouts of hair come out, or you come out of your mother with a huge head of hair,” he added. “And I think her baby definitely came out with a big bush. She’s so cute.”

Baby Bump Hall of Fame

Golding, as to be expected, can’t get enough of his own growing family. “This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you,” he wrote about the yoga instructor in their newborn’s birth announcement via Instagram on April 5.

One day later, he shared a video of the little one smiling. “The breaker of daddy’s around the world…” he gushed.

Golding hopes to be a “cool” dad, he shared with Us. “It’s harder than it sounds. I’m sure your kids go through phases of you being that greatest hero, to the most embarrassing human in their eyes. So I look forward to living out all of those. I want to be the guy sort of dressing up in weird outfits and picking them up from school and embarrassing them, like, continuously,” he explained. “But I want to be a father that’s there for them, and when times are tough and things aren’t exactly going the way that they are, especially living in this day and age, with kids having to be at home and homeschooled, and parents having to go through real struggles in their business, and perhaps their small businesses. Keeping that family together and in good spirits, I think that’s also a father’s responsibility.”

Stars Show Off Baby Bumps in Bikinis

Once quarantine ends, the Simple Favor actor wants to reunite with Wu for a baby playdate. “I’m hoping to get everybody together at some stage,” he told Us. “Once all these vaccines get distributed, once everything’s sort of ship shape, hopefully soon. We’ll get back to normal.”