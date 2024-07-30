Hezly Rivera may only be 16, but she’s been dreaming of the Olympics for a long time.
The gymnast spoke to Us about life leading up to her Olympic debut in Paris. Rivera, who started gymnastics at age 5, described her early days in the sport as “fun” and an opportunity to “get out of the house and do flips.” Two years later, however, Rivera said she “knew the Olympics were what [she] wanted.”
Now Rivera’s dream is a reality as the youngest member of Team USA at the 2024 games. She has plenty of experienced teammates she can rely on for support, including Olympic veterans Simone Biles, Sunisa “Suni” Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey.
“They’re gonna be such great role models and mentors,” said Rivera. “Especially for my first Olympic Games, just having people who’ve already been there before and have experience.”
Though her teammates will be there for support, they are also, inevitably, competition. Rivera told Us it’s all about balance when it comes to supporting your team and competing at your best.
“It’s so important to support your friends and the team,” said Rivera. “Even though you are competing against each other, it’s great to have a bond. To have help and to help other gymnasts, I think that’s what’s great about this sport.”
In preparation for the Games, Rivera told Us training was “going really well.” Prioritizing her physical and mental wellness, Rivera said she was focused on “stay[ing] in a good mindset and trying to be as healthy as possible.”
Rivera could not be more excited to make her debut on the world’s stage, especially alongside such accomplished athletes.
“I’m very excited to share my journey with them,” she said, terming it a“once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Rivera’s team of Olympic veterans are seeking redemption from their silver medal performance in Tokyo during 2021. Facing a number of setbacks, the four returning athletes have referred to the Paris games as their comeback. Led by Simone Biles, who is largely celebrated as the “greatest of all time,” Team USA is ready to show the world they “have more to give.”
“I know we’re stronger than what we showed in Tokyo, so I think it has to be for us because it can’t be for anybody else — that’s not why we do it,” Biles told reporters at a press conference on Sunday, June 30. “We do it for ourselves, and the love for the sport, and the love for representing the U.S. We’re going to go out there and we’re going to do our best.”