Lance Bass wasn’t kidding when he said a “corporate buyer” outbid him for the Brady Bunch house. HGTV put in the winning bid for the beloved Hollywood residence!

Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced the news on a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Tuesday, August 7. “One of our projects for HGTV will speak to those Brady Bunch fans on the call,” the exec said. “You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California. I’m excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can.”

The news comes after Bass, 39, tweeted on Friday, August 3, to say his offer had been accepted. The following day, however, he told followers he had lost the bidding war to a Hollywood studio with “unlimited resources.” He claimed that studio’s offer came in after the deadline, but due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the estate’s agent had accepted the competing bid.

“How is this fair or legal?” the former pop star wrote. “How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home … It’s not a good feeling. I feel used but most importantly I’m hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome.”

In the conference call on Monday, Zaslav alluded to HGTV’s plans for the 2,477-square foot Brady Bunch home, which was featured prominently in the 1970s sitcom. “More detail to come over the next few months, but we’ll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories about this beloved piece of American TV history,” he said.

The CEO also joked that his CFO would be banished to “Greg’s bedroom in the attic” if the company didn’t meet its financial projections. “That was not a fun place to be,” he said. “It didn’t have a door. There were beads, if you remember.”

